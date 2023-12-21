Upper West Akyem NPP parliamentary aspirant denied forms in constituency, region

Regional News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper West Akyem constituency, Eastern Region, protesting against an alleged attempt to thwart parliamentary aspirant Eric Kwesi Danquah from obtaining nomination forms, effectively paving the way for the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon. Frederick Obeng Adom, to run unopposed.



Since the opening of the nomination period on December 19, 2023, the constituency office has been under lock and key, preventing Eric Kwesi Danquah from picking the nomination forms.



Undeterred, Danquah visited the Regional Office on December 21, only to face another denial, contradicting the party’s own directives and regulations.



Expressing their disapproval, agitated supporters, adorned in red hand bands and attire, and swarmed the regional office.



Alex Kwame Mensah Twumasi, a leader among the disgruntled supporters, called on the party leadership to intervene and reprimand both regional and constituency executives for their actions.



Twumasi warned that any attempt to impose an uncontested candidacy for the incumbent MP could jeopardize the party’s standing, potentially leading to a loss of the seat to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Florence Larbi, another vocal supporter, cited the party’s recent division as a factor in their loss of seven out of eight electoral areas during the District Level elections on Tuesday December 19 , in the Upper West Akyem District.



The Upper West Akyem constituency, traditionally a stronghold of the NDC, saw a historic win by the NPP in the 2020 parliamentary election.



The incumbent NPP Member of Parliament Frederick Obeng Adom defeated then NDC MP Derek Ohene Bekoe Assiful with 21,863 votes (51.93%) as against 20,196 votes (48.02%).



However, in the Presidential election, John Mahama of the NDC garnered 21,694 (52.49%) as against 19,060 (46.11) to secure President Akufo-Addo of NPP.



However, concerns about party unity and the potential consequences of an unopposed candidacy for the incumbent have ignited tensions within the NPP.