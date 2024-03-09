Upper West FDA engages radio stations on regulatory adherence for advertisement of regulated products

Regional News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Upper West Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has convened a meeting with radio station managers in the region to emphasize compliance with the Authority's guidelines and the provisions of the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851) pertaining to the advertising of regulated products, Ghana News Agency reports.



According to section 114 (1) of the Public Health Act, advertising drugs, herbal medical products, cosmetics, medical devices, or household chemical substances as treatments, preventives, or cures for diseases requires prior approval from the FDA. Subsection (2) specifies that advertising certain products, such as those for hypertension, diabetes, and AIDS, is strictly prohibited.



During the engagement, Mr. Kelvin Dafaari Sunkpal, the Acting Upper West Regional Head of the FDA, cautioned radio stations against violating these provisions and reminded them of the specified diseases in the Fifth Schedule. He emphasized that any breach of these regulations would result in legal consequences for the radio stations.



Mr. Sunkpal urged radio station managers to ensure that advertisements for FDA-regulated products, including food, medicines, cosmetics, and alcoholic beverages, are approved by the FDA before broadcasting. He emphasized the importance of verifying FDA approval before airing any such advertisements.



Addressing concerns about billboard placement, Mr. Sunkpal highlighted the illegality of erecting billboards advertising alcoholic beverages within 200 meters of a secondary or basic school. He called on the media to collaborate with the FDA in enforcing these regulations by reporting non-compliant advertisements for appropriate action.



Mr. Christopher Asiedu, the Acting Upper West Regional Manager of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, suggested that the FDA provide copies of the regulations and provisions of the Public Health Act to radio stations, serving as reminders and aiding in compliance efforts. The engagement aimed to strengthen regulatory adherence and promote responsible advertising practices in the region.