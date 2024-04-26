Upper West Region: Akufo-Addo commissions Phase II of Kaleo solar power plant

General News of Friday, 26 April 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially commissioned the second phase of the Solar Power Plant Project in Kaleo, Upper West Region.



With an installed capacity of 15MW, this €17.8 million project was executed by Elecnor S.A from Spain, with consultancy from Tractebel Engineering from Germany, and funded by the German Development Bank.



The commissioning of this solar power plant underscores the government's commitment to diversifying the country's energy generation portfolio and increasing Ghana and Volta River Authority (VRA) generation capacity by 15MW.



In his address at the commissioning, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the significance of the project beyond providing electricity.



He emphasized that the investment in renewable energy infrastructure secures a reliable source of electricity while creating new opportunities for economic growth and job creation.



He said, "The commissioning of this solar power plant is not just about providing electricity but investing in renewable energy infrastructure, we are securing a reliable source of electricity and creating new opportunities for economic growth and job creation."



The first and second phases of the project will deliver a combined power supply of about 28MW at no additional cost due to competent technical inputs, demonstrating the government's commitment to efficient resource utilization.



President Akufo-Addo said, "This project will not only empower homes and businesses but also serve as a catalyst for development in the Upper West Region, attracting investment and spurring innovation."



Commending the project's contractors, consultants, and VRA for their exceptional work, President Akufo-Addo urged everyone to support the sustainable operation of the facility.



He said, "There is the need for everyone to support the sustainable operation of this facility and together each of us will play our small part to help build our beloved motherland for the benefit of ourselves and future generations, let us continue to work together towards harnessing the full potential of renewable energy and building a brighter tomorrow for all our citizens."



Mr. Kofi Tutu Agyare, the Board Chairman of the Volta River Authority, expressed joy at the authority's commitment to increasing renewable energy footprints. He highlighted the significance of the plant's completion for the Kaleo community and the Northern parts of the country.



Additionally, as part of VRA's corporate social responsibility, the authority has undertaken the rehabilitation of the Kaleo D/A Primary School, providing sanitary infrastructure, a library, refurbished canteen, and a general facelift of the school's environment to promote learning and improve the well-being of the children.



He said, "It is imperative to note that VRA as part of our corporate social responsibility, has undertaken the rehabilitation of the Kaleo D/A Primary School by providing them with sanitary infrastructure, a library, refurbished canteen, and a general facelift of the school’s environment."