Urgent action needed to protect Barekese dam buffer zones - Ghana Water Limited

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Officials from the Ghana Water Limited have expressed concern over the extensive destruction of forest cover surrounding the Barekese Dam, with 80 percent of the protective foliage being lost, leaving the reservoir vulnerable to evaporation and water shortages.



Encroachment onto the dam’s buffer zone has escalated, disrupting water distribution to 80 percent of Kumasi residents who rely on piped water from the dam, leading to frequent shortages in areas like Asokwa and Kwadaso.



Dr. Hanson Mensah-Akutteh, the Ashanti Regional Chief Manager overseeing production, highlighted the dire situation, attributing the reduction in the dam's water volume to farming activities and encroachment, which have transformed the catchment area into bare land.



The dam's siltation has further diminished its water capacity, exacerbating the threat to water availability in Kumasi.



Efforts to reforest the buffer zones are being hindered by farmers clearing land for agriculture, necessitating urgent action to remove encroachers and enforce laws against encroachment.



The Ghana Water Limited is seeking collaboration from local chiefs and the District Assembly to address the issue and safeguard the dam's buffer zones.



Nana Kusi Obuodom of Barekese stressed the importance of enforcing laws to prevent encroachment and protect water resources.