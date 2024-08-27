You are here: HomeNews2024 08 27Article 1974149

Politics of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

    

Source: ahotoronline.com

Urgent request for investigation into alleged illegal transfer of voters-Sam Pee Yalley

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Sam Pee Yalley Sam Pee Yalley

The NDC Professionals Forum is urging Ghana's Electoral Commission to fix a serious problem with voters being listed at incorrect polling stations.

Many citizens discovered their names at wrong locations during the recent Voter Exhibition, raising concerns about election integrity.

The Forum is calling for an investigation into these errors, immediate corrections, and measures to ensure the security of the electoral process.

They emphasize the need for transparency and accountability to maintain fair elections

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment