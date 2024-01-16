Ursula Owusu-Ekuful urges NCA and NMC to enhance oversight of media landscape

General News of Tuesday, 16 January 2024

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitalization, has called on the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the National Media Commission (NMC) to strengthen their monitoring roles in supervising the media environment.



Highlighting the importance of media freedom, Owusu-Ekuful also stressed the need for regulated content to prevent the dissemination of potentially inflammatory material.



During the launch of the NCA’s 5-year strategic plan in Accra on Tuesday, the minister advocated for a delicate balance between media freedom and responsible content creation in the lead-up to the elections.



Addressing the collaboration between the NCA and NMC, Owusu-Ekuful commended the establishment of a broadcast monitoring center by the NCA. She urged both regulatory bodies to deepen their collaboration and work towards sanitizing the airwaves, preventing the proliferation of fake news, defamatory material, and any content that may pose a threat to the peace and security of the nation.



"I expect them to deepen that collaboration to ensure that together, we work to sanitize the airwaves, and we don’t see an upsurge in fake news, media publications, defamatory material, and things that will tend to disturb or threaten the peace and security of our nation," Owusu-Ekuful emphasized.



She further expressed her anticipation for close cooperation between the regulators, the Ghana Journalists Association, and the Independent Broadcasters Association throughout the year to monitor and sanitize the media space for the collective well-being of the nation.