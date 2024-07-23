You are here: HomeNews2024 07 23Article 1962560

Ursula will win Ablekuma West seat again despite Global Info Analytics poll results – NPP vows

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ablekuma West Constituency are confident of retaining their seat despite polls from Global Info Analytics showing a 56% projected win for NDC candidate Rev. Kwaku Addo against Ursula Owusu’s 39%.

NPP Youth Organizer Philip Gyimah dismissed the poll results, citing past victories and highlighting MP Ursula Owusu's developmental projects.

Meanwhile, NDC executives are optimistic about winning the seat for the first time, promising market development, sea defense completion, and more hospitals.

Historically, Ablekuma West has been an NPP stronghold with Ursula Owusu-Ekuful consistently winning since 2012.

