Use IPAC to resolve grievances – CODEO

General News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has urged political parties to use the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to address electoral grievances.



In a recent statement, CODEO emphasized the need for greater collaboration with the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure fair elections.



Their report on voter exhibitions showed low party agent presence at centres, with NDC and NPP agents present at only 15% and 10% of locations, respectively.



CODEO called for improved party participation and attention to discrepancies in the voter register.



Despite minor issues, the majority of centres were accessible and operational on time.