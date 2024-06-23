Use of NIB for NPP running mate survey abuse of office – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Politics of Sunday, 23 June 2024

Source: GNA

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has criticized the government for using the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) to survey the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate selection, calling it an abuse of office and taxpayer money.



He argued that state resources should not fund party-specific activities and questioned why similar surveys were not conducted for other parties.



The NIB survey found that 76.2% of respondents preferred Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Dr. Bawumia’s running mate. Ablakwa plans to summon the National Security Minister to Parliament to address the issue.



Government spokesperson Palgrave Boakye Danquah claimed the survey was unauthorized by the government.