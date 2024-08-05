Regional News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: GNA

Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, Paramount Chief of Ada Traditional Area, urged the youth to use social media to promote their rich culture and traditions during the 87th Asafotufiami festival.



He lamented the misuse of social media for offensive content, emphasizing its potential to showcase traditional values and cultural norms.



Nene Akuaku III called for discipline, tolerance, and respect in societal discourse, urging the youth to commit to collective aspirations.



Addressing the festival, Greater Accra Regional Minister Daniel Titus Glover highlighted unity and praised the government's contributions to Ada, encouraging support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He donated GHS30,000 and various drinks, with additional funds previously provided for the festival. Other officials discussed local development projects.