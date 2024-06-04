You are here: HomeNews2024 06 04Article 1946354

Used clothes seller clashes with interviewer: "I will always vote NPP"

In a passionate encounter, a second-hand clothes hawker has staunchly supported the New Patriotic Party (NPP), asserting she would vote for them even if they presented an animal as a candidate.

She defended her loyalty, attributing Ghana's hardships to citizen behavior rather than government actions.

Social media responses ranged from criticism of the voting system and tribalism's impact on critical thinking to contrasting the hawker's support with her challenging circumstances.

This exchange has sparked a debate on political loyalty, voter qualifications, and governance complexities in Ghana.

