Uvalde families sue Meta, video game creator and gunmaker

Saturday, 25 May 2024

Source: BBC

Families of the Uvalde school shooting victims are suing the gun manufacturer Daniel Defense, video game maker Activision, and Instagram parent company Meta.



They claim these companies promoted dangerous weapons to young, socially vulnerable men, including the 18-year-old shooter who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.



The lawsuits argue that the companies conditioned the gunman to see violence as a solution and exposed him to the weapon used in the attack.



The families also announced plans to sue 92 officers for their inadequate response during the shooting. This follows a $2 million settlement with the city of Uvalde.