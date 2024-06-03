You are here: HomeNews2024 06 03Article 1945742

Source: starrfm.com.gh

V/R: Ketu South MP intensifies calls for removal of taxes on sanitary products

Abla Dzifa Gomashie giving out sanitary pads to school girls Abla Dzifa Gomashie giving out sanitary pads to school girls

Dzifa Gomashie has urged the government to fulfill its pledge to remove taxes on d sanitary products amid growing concerns over menstrual hygiene.

Despite tax exemptions on raw materials for local sanitary towel production, Gomashie deems it insufficient, advocating for tax waivers for more companies.

She stressed on this during an open dialogue on menstrual health and distributing pads to pupils with NGO support.

Ketu South's Girl Child Education Officer acknowledged period poverty's impact on girls' education, citing socio-cultural barriers.

The World Menstrual Hygiene Day aims to spotlight menstrual health's importance for women's overall well-being.

