V/R: NPP expels North Dayi youth organiser for endorsing NDC candidate at rally

This swift action has sparked debate about the party's consistency in dealing with similar case

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expelled Addae Bright, a Youth Organiser from the North Dayi constituency, after he publicly endorsed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) during a rally.

Bright's support for NDC parliamentary candidate Joycelyn Tetteh and flagbearer John Mahama violated the NPP's constitution, leading to his automatic dismissal.

The NPP cited Article 3(9)(1), which mandates the forfeiture of membership for backing opposing candidates.

This swift action has sparked debate about the party’s consistency in dealing with similar cases, especially where members run as independent candidates against officially sponsored NPP candidates.

