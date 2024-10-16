You are here: HomeNews2024 10 16Article 1994480

General News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

    

Source: https://www.ug.edu.gh/

VC receives Fihankra ComTech Ltd. Team, Winners of the African Youth in Tourism Innovation Award

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

CampusBuzz News CampusBuzz News



Fihankra ComTech Limited, winners of the Best Youth Innovation Award at the 7th Africa Tourism Leadership Forum, held in Botswana, have presented the award to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.

The team, one of the winning startups from UG’s inaugural Student Venture Support Programme (SVSP) developed and piloted a safety platform with support from the University of Ghana Business School’s Innovation and Incubation Hub (UGBS-IIU) and the Research and Innovation Directorate (RID). They were recognised for their innovative approach to creating affordable personal security and safety solutions, products, services and training tailored to address the unique challenges faced in various regions.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment