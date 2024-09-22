VIDEO: Catchy slogans boost campaign – Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Sunday, 22 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC, has emphasized the importance of catchy phrases linked to ballot positions in enhancing campaign effectiveness.



He noted that slogans tied to ballot numbers help voters easily remember and connect with a party’s message.



Gyamfi also highlighted the cultural significance of numbers in Ghana, where religious and superstitious beliefs can influence perceptions.



After selecting the eighth position on the ballot, NDC General Secretary Fiifi Kwetey symbolically linked it to "breaking the eight" years of mismanagement under the ruling party, underscoring the strategic messaging behind their position.





