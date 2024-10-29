VIDEO: Family House of Akua Donkor ready to mourn late Ghana Freedom Party flagbearer

General News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Akoma FM in Kumasi has shared footage from the family home of late Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) leader, Akua Donkor, showing family elders dressed in black to mourn her passing.



The gathering prepares for visitors and the formal announcement of her death.



Akua Donkor, who was set to lead the GFP in the 2024 election, passed away on October 28, 2024, at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital after being transferred from Nsawam Government Hospital.







