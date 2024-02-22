VIDEO: Finance Minister inspects Kumasi International Airport

General News of Thursday, 22 February 2024
Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, as part of his working visit to the Ashanti Region inspected the ongoing Kumasi International Airport project.
The Minister announced the disbursement of €7 million to accelerate the completion of the airport.
Facing delays due to funding constraints, the airport project, initially scheduled for completion by June 2023, has now achieved 90% progress.
Watch video of Dr Mohammed Amin Adam inspecting ongoing project below:
[WATCH] The Newly Appointed Minister of Finance Dr. Mohammad Amin Adam,— SecureNation_???? (@SecureNation_) February 21, 2024
Paid a visit to a new constructed Kumasi International Airport to assess”
its development Impending starts of phase two project.
