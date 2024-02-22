You are here: HomeNews2024 02 22Article 1918364

General News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

VIDEO: Finance Minister inspects Kumasi International Airport

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Kumasi International Airport Kumasi International Airport

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, as part of his working visit to the Ashanti Region inspected the ongoing Kumasi International Airport project.

The Minister announced the disbursement of €7 million to accelerate the completion of the airport.

Facing delays due to funding constraints, the airport project, initially scheduled for completion by June 2023, has now achieved 90% progress.

Watch video of Dr Mohammed Amin Adam inspecting ongoing project below:

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment