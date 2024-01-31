VIDEO: John Dramani Mahama declares stance on LGBTQ

General News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama has indicated that he is against LGBTQ.



The statement marks Mahama's most explicit stance on the issue since it became a topic of national discourse. Mahama, who served as Ghana's president from 2012 to 2017, has long been known for his moderate political positions, but his stance on LGBTQ rights has remained ambiguous until now.



"By faith as a member of the Assemblies of God church, I am against LGBTQ," Mahama declared, emphasising the importance of aligning his political views with his religious beliefs.



Mahama's pronouncement comes at a time when LGBTQ rights have become increasingly contentious in Ghanaian society. The topic has sparked intense debates within political, religious, and social circles, with proponents and opponents clashing over issues of human rights, morality, and tradition.



Watch the video below:



