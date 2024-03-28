You are here: HomeNews2024 03 28Article 1926584

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

VIDEO: John Kumah's wife griefs as dignitaries and sympathizers gather for one-week observance

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Mrs. Lilian Kumah overwhelmed with grief as she mourns her late husband Mrs. Lilian Kumah overwhelmed with grief as she mourns her late husband

Dignitaries, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, joined sympathizers at Ejisu-Onwe in the Ashanti Region, the hometown of the late Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah, to pay their respects during the one-week observance following his demise.

During somber gathering, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late John Kumah, was overwhelmed with grief as she mourned her husband's passing. Despite attempts by relatives to console her, Mrs. Kumah remained inconsolable, expressing her profound grief through tears and wailing.

John Kumah, who passed away on March 7, 2024, at the age of 45, leaves behind his wife and six children. His final funeral rites are scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18th, 2024, followed by interment and further ceremonies on Sunday, May 19th, 2024.

Watch the videos below: