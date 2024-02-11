VIDEO: John Mahama commissions housing project for Akosombo dam spillage victims

General News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Former President John Dramani Mahama led the inauguration ceremony of the North Tongu MP & Partners Safe Alternative Housing Project, aimed at accommodating an additional 300 victims affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, joined by notable figures including NDC's 2020 presidential running mate Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and local traditional leaders, dedicated the newly constructed buildings to the resettlement of individuals affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.



This inauguration marks the second phase of the housing initiative spearheaded by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, addressing the housing needs of constituents who lost their homes due to the spillage of the Akosombo dam.



"Today 10th February 2024, We have the honor and privilege to dedicate this building for the resettlement of the victims of the Akosmbo spillage



May the love with which this building has been put up, encompass all victims who will settle here, the former President while commissioning the project at the ceremony"



