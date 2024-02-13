VIDEO: Kennedy Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh nearly come to blows

General News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024
There was near fight in Ghana's Parliament this morning, Tuesday, February 13, as tensions escalated between Kennedy Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh.
According to Citi News, the incident occurred when Tetteh attempted to exchange pleasantries with Agyapong, who responded angrily, leading to a heated verbal exchange.
Other MPs intervened to prevent a physical altercation, with Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin playing a crucial role in restoring order.
#ParliamentToday— CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) February 13, 2024
There was a brief confrontation in Parliament between Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyepong and MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh. #CitiNewsroom pic.twitter.com/uMQbL9Sd3i