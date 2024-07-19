VIDEO: Malik Basintale accuses Chinnia Issahaku of corruption

Politics of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

In a heated discussion on GHOne TV, Malik Basintale, Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused Deputy Minister of the Upper West Region, Hon. Amish Chinnia Issahaku, of corruption and misuse of state property.



Basintale claimed Issahaku acquired government land in Tumu for personal projects, including a radio station and a filling station.



He also alleged that Issahaku awarded a 12 million cedi road contract to relatives, who then abandoned the projects.



Additionally, Basintale accused Issahaku of misappropriating farm inputs under the Planting for Food and Jobs campaign, resulting in significant debts and resource shortages for local farmers.



These allegations have sparked calls for a thorough investigation into Issahaku's actions.