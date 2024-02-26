VIDEO: Pastor's car catches fire after wedding ceremony

General News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

An Opel Astra vehicle belonging to the head pastor of Glorious Plemora Ministries caught fire while transporting three people from a wedding ceremony in which the same man of God officiated.



The incident occurred about a minute's drive from the meeting venue.



According to myjoyonline.com, an eyewitness stated that the occupants of the car parked it and were unaware of any issues until thick smoke suddenly billowed out of the engine, drawing their attention.



Unfortunately, before they could act, the whole vehicle was engulfed in flames.



However, they managed to escape unharmed, but they couldn't salvage anything from the car for almost an hour, stranded and helpless, the victims watched as the fire consumed their belongings.



Recalling the incident, one of the victims in the vehicle said, "We were on our way back from Somanya when someone suddenly shouted 'fire' and 'car.' Before we knew it, thick smoke was coming out of the engine, and the next moment, the entire car was on fire. We had to rush out, and we couldn't save anything.



"Everything was destroyed, we had just changed the engine this week, and I had picked it up from the auto shop on Friday. So, we had a new engine installed, and everything seemed fine. But now, everything is in shambles, and we don't know what caused the fire."



Watch the video below:



