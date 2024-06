Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

A video circulating online shows a thief being forced to desilt gutters at Abrepo Junction in Kumasi.



The thief, unnamed in the video, was caught stealing two sacks of plantain.



Instead of handing him over to the police, the community made him perform community service.



It's unclear if the thief was eventually reported to the authorities after the incident.