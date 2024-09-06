VIDEO: Shocker as school children on vacation are captured engaging in galamsey

Regional News of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A video showing children, aged 8-10, engaging in illegal mining (galamsey) has sparked outrage on social media, reigniting discussions on the issue in Ghana.



The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows about eight children digging and loading sand at a mining site, with one child bragging about acquiring 50 karats of gold.



The issue has gained attention following concerns by the Ghana Water Company Limited over mining activities affecting water supply.





Professor Stephen Adei has called for a national emergency on galamsey, urging the government to take decisive action against the growing menace.