VIDEO: We’ll not stop galamsey today or tomorrow – NPP MP

Politics of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Ayew Afriyie, MP for Effiduase Asokore, has accused the NDC of causing water pollution in Ghana to sway voters ahead of the 2024 elections.



At the launch of the NPP’s Volunteers for Bawumia 2024 in Kumasi, he expressed confidence in the NPP's victory, citing research predicting an 18-seat lead over the NDC.



He claimed the NDC is using foreign nationals to create confusion and mislead voters about illegal mining.



Dr. Afriyie emphasized that the NPP would target illegal river mining while protecting small-scale forest mining operations.







