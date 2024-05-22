You are here: HomeNews2024 05 22Article 1941260

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

VIDEOS: Heavy rains flood parts of Accra, disrupting traffic

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Flooded areas inlcude Spanner-Shangrila, Fiesta Royal Hotel-Dzorwolu Junction Flooded areas inlcude Spanner-Shangrila, Fiesta Royal Hotel-Dzorwolu Junction

Several areas in Accra experienced significant flooding after heavy rains on Wednesday, May 22.

The floods have severely disrupted traffic flow, with many roads submerged under running water.

Affected locations include the entrance of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Spanner-Shangrila, Fiesta Royal Hotel-Dzorwolu Junction, the Kaneshie to Mallam stretch of the Kasoa Highway, the Central Business District, and Odawna, among others.

Watch the videos below:







Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment