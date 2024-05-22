VIDEOS: Heavy rains flood parts of Accra, disrupting traffic

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Several areas in Accra experienced significant flooding after heavy rains on Wednesday, May 22.



The floods have severely disrupted traffic flow, with many roads submerged under running water.



Affected locations include the entrance of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Spanner-Shangrila, Fiesta Royal Hotel-Dzorwolu Junction, the Kaneshie to Mallam stretch of the Kasoa Highway, the Central Business District, and Odawna, among others.



FLOOD ALERT!



Heavy rains cause flooding in parts of Accra. Here is the situation at Fiesta Royal Hotel-Dzorwolu Junction.



Stay safe and share updates and photos of the situation in your area with us via DM #CitiNewsroom #FloodsInAccra #AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/GvbhUa25b5 — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) May 22, 2024