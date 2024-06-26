You are here: HomeNews2024 06 26Article 1954727

Daily Guide

VIP bus accident leaves one dead, multiple injuries

A tragic collision, along the Accra-Kumasi highway, occurred on June 25, 2024, involving a VIP bus (GT 5287-11) and a truck (GR 1276-W).

The accident, caused by the VIP bus swerving to avoid a parked vehicle, resulted in the death of a female passenger and injuries to several others.

Emergency services, including the Ghana Ambulance Service, Bunso Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Police Service, responded promptly, transporting the injured to nearby medical facilities.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and providing support to those affected.

