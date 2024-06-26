VIP bus accident leaves one dead, multiple injuries

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: Daily Guide

A tragic collision, along the Accra-Kumasi highway, occurred on June 25, 2024, involving a VIP bus (GT 5287-11) and a truck (GR 1276-W).



The accident, caused by the VIP bus swerving to avoid a parked vehicle, resulted in the death of a female passenger and injuries to several others.



Emergency services, including the Ghana Ambulance Service, Bunso Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Police Service, responded promptly, transporting the injured to nearby medical facilities.



Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident and providing support to those affected.