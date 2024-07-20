VRA engages Ada stakeholders on spilling of Akosombo Dam

General News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: GNA

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has held a stakeholder meeting in Ada-East to prepare for the next Akosombo Dam spillage.



Key participants included local authorities, religious leaders, and community members.



VRA's Benjamin Arhin Sackey announced a precautionary spill policy to mitigate damage, while Ms. Akosua Owusu-Efaa warned of potential impacts on nearby communities and advised against construction near river channels.



NADMO's Ebenezer Teye Nartey highlighted the high costs of the 2023 spillage, appealing for support from businesses and philanthropists to aid disaster management efforts.