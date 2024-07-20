VRA to spill 50,000 CFS of water from Akosombo Dam

General News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: GNA

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has plans to spill 50,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) of water from the Akosombo Dam, with the exact date to be announced later.



This decision was revealed at a workshop aimed at preparing stakeholders for this year's spillage.



Engineer Akosua Owusu-Efaa assured that the spillage would be less damaging than in 2023 and would primarily affect areas already prone to flooding, such as Azizanya and Azizakpe.



VRA's Benjamin Arhin Sackey emphasized precautionary measures based on past experiences.



Asafoatse Hlamitse Kabutey Asem III urged residents to prepare and requested timely notification from the VRA.