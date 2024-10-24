You are here: HomeNews2024 10 24Article 1997816

General News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Vacant seats: Let’s lessen Supreme Court’s burden, it’s a human institution – Asah Asante

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Supreme Court of Ghana Supreme Court of Ghana

Dr. Asah Asante, a Political Scientist and Director of the Centre for European Studies at the University of Ghana, has urged Ghanaians to recognize the Supreme Court's limitations as a human institution.

He expressed concern over the excessive workload placed on the court, noting that some judges handle up to 1,000 cases, which can lead to delays and inefficiencies.

Speaking in response to a Supreme Court ruling on parliamentary seats, Dr. Asante advocated for mechanisms to reduce the court's burden, allowing it to focus on key cases and handle them more efficiently.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment