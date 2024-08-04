You are here: HomeNews2024 08 04Article 1966613

Source: GNA

Veep commissions ICT labs for two schools for the blind

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has inaugurated ICT labs for the Akropong and Wa Methodist schools for the Blind, and provided 104 special laptops to teachers.

He emphasized the importance of supporting the educational needs of persons with disabilities (PWDs) to fulfill national and international obligations.

Dr. Bawumia pledged to promote inclusive education and announced plans to recruit and train 1,000 special education teachers.

Sammi Awuku, CEO of the National Lottery Authority, supported the initiative and donated 600 white canes to the Akropong School for the Blind, highlighting the unique abilities of these students.

