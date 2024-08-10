Vehicle loaded with 500 bags of cocoa being smuggled to Burkina Faso impounded

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Police in the Bolgatanga East District of Ghana's Upper East Region have intercepted an articulated truck carrying 500 bags of cocoa beans intended for smuggling to Burkina Faso.



Acting on a tip-off, the truck was stopped in Zuarungu on July 31, 2024, before reaching the Kulungungu border.



Although the smugglers labeled the bags as "waste cocoa beans," a detailed inspection by a joint team of security and agricultural agencies revealed otherwise.



The cocoa beans have been traced back to Gonokrom in the Bono Region, and the truck is currently held by police as investigations continue.