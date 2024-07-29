Venezuela's Maduro declared winner in disputed vote

General News of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: BBC

President Nicolás Maduro has won Venezuela's presidential election, according to partial results published by the electoral council.



The head of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, who is a close ally of Mr Maduro, said that with 80% of votes counted, President Maduro had 51.20% of the vote, compared to 44.02% for his main rival.



The Venezuelan opposition has alleged widespread fraud in the counting of votes, and has vowed to challenge the result.



It had united behind candidate Edmundo González in order to unseat Mr Maduro after 11 years in power.