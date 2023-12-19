Venezuelan businesswoman Cristian Swan-Awagah unveiled as Abontendohemaa of Okere Adukrom

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

A convivial ceremony was held by the traditional authorities of the Adukrom Okere Traditional Area to install and outdoor their new Abontendohemaa officially.



Cristian Swan-Awagah, a Venezuelan philanthropist and businessman who has been behind some major charity works in the area was crowned by the leadership of the community as the Abontendohemaa.



The ceremony means that Cristina Swan-Awagah will be addressed with the stool name of Nana Hemaa Ama Anim I.



The honor bestowed on the celebrated philanthropist is testament to the reverence and recognition of the area and its leaders for the outstanding work done by her.



By installing her as the Abontendohemaa, the community is also entreating Nana Hemaa Ama Anim I to use her rich connections to promote the community, its culture and norms and most importantly attract investment into the area.



High-profile dignitaries were present at the grand event, including the Chief of Adukrom, Osuodumgya Otutu Ababio V, Dadbon Septer Naa Ahmed Yakubu (Tamale& Yendi), Nana Obiri Anim, the Abontendomhene of Adukrom and Ghana’s Ambassador for Culture.



Speaking at the ceremony, the newly-sworn in Nana Hemaa Ama Anim I expressed gratitude to the elders for the honor done her.



She promised to commit herself to the development of the community and ensure that the trust and confidence imposed in her is repaid.



