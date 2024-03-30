Verify land ownership before buying - lawyer advises

General News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Nana Odeneho Kyeremateng, a former Executive Chairman of Comet Properties Limited and a lawyer, has urged people looking to buy land to be cautious.



According to a Graphic Online report, he warned against relying solely on registered documents, emphasizing that having these papers doesn't automatically mean someone can sell land to another person. Kyeremateng advised buyers to thoroughly check the background of the land to avoid being deceived or getting into legal disputes later on.



"Just because someone possesses registered land documents in their name doesn't mean they have the authority to sell that land. Do your due diligence. Otherwise, you're setting yourself up for trouble!" he stated.



He advised buyers to conduct searches at the lands commission to verify if the land has already been sold. Kyeremateng expressed concern about chiefs and families selling the same land to multiple buyers for personal gain. He advised buyers to investigate the land's history before making a purchase to avoid fraud.



Kyeremateng highlighted the importance of conducting due diligence before buying land to avoid future problems.



He shared this advice during an interview in Accra on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.