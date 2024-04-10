Veterinary Association urges gov't action on unemployed veterinary officers

Health News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Veterinary Medical and Technicians Association of Ghana is urging the government to promptly address the issue of financial clearance and deployment for unemployed veterinary officers who have completed their training and await employment opportunities.



This call follows a 21-day ultimatum issued by the Coalition of Unemployed Veterinary Officers of Ghana, seeking clarification from the government regarding the delay in clearing 550 veterinary officers and those who have finished their mandatory National Service.



Highlighting the crucial role of Veterinary Medical and Technicians in ensuring public health safety, the Association stresses the urgency of addressing the unemployment issue within the sector.