Vice-Chancellor receives CEO of HCOWA

General News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: ucc.edu.gh

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, received Anna Jiang, the CEO of the Health Community of West Africa (HCOWA), at his office.



They talked about big, long-term plans to bring together hospitals, medical teachers from China, and companies that make medical equipment.



They want to improve healthcare, encourage academic cooperation, and support effective policy implementation.



Anna Jiang expressed interest in a strategic partnership between HCOWA and UCC across various fields.



The Vice-Chancellor expressed gratitude for the visit and expressed UCC's interest in collaborating with HCOWA.