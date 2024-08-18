Vice President Bawumia pledges a 40% reduction in public transport if elected

Politics of Sunday, 18 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has again promised a 40% reduction in public transportation costs if elected in 2024, by introducing electric vehicles into the system.



Speaking at the 24th General Assembly at the Ramseyer Training Centre in Kwahu, he explained that electric vehicles would lower costs due to reduced fuel and maintenance expenses.



Bawumia also mentioned plans to introduce 100 electric buses by December.



Additionally, he addressed concerns from the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, reaffirming his stance against LGBTQ+ practices and his commitment to preserving Ghanaian values.