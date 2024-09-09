Vice President has no role in governance per our constitution – Hamid

Politics of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has defended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia from claims of mismanaging national affairs.



Speaking to Imams and Zongo Chiefs in Kukuom, Ahafo Region, Dr. Abdul-Hamid clarified that, under Ghana's Constitution, the Vice President has limited power, acting as an assistant to the President.



He used an analogy likening Bawumia to an assistant Imam, who supports but doesn't lead prayers, to explain his role.



Now, with Bawumia as the NPP's 2024 presidential candidate, he is prepared to take on a leadership role.