Victory Presbyterian Church School supports needy institutions with GH¢25,000 worth of donations

Regional News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

As part of their Easter celebrations, Victory Presbyterian Church School (VPCS) in Fafraha-Adentan has donated items valued at GH¢25,000 to three institutions.



These items, which included stationery, toiletries, food, and cash, were presented to the Porter's Village in Dodowa, Safe Haven in Adentan, and the Presby Education Unit in Tamale, Graphic Online reports.



The donation was made by the school's Outreach Committee, the charitable wing of the institution.



Michael Amponsah, the Chairman of the Outreach Committee, emphasized that the act of giving was a demonstration of love, mirroring the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. He expressed gratitude to the students, parents, staff, and management of the school for their contributions that made the donation possible.



"We are immensely grateful to our stakeholders for giving cheerfully to make a difference and for supporting the impactful children's charity work," Amponsah stated.



The Executive Director of the Porter's Village, Nana Ama Owusu, received the items on behalf of the children and expressed profound gratitude for the school's gesture, highlighting the positive impact it would have on the lives of the children.



Nana Ama Owusu also used the opportunity to appeal for more support for the beneficiaries, emphasizing the ongoing need for assistance. The children of VPCS added a lively touch to the event by performing various dances to welcome the guests, adding to the festive atmosphere of the Easter celebration.