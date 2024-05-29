You are here: HomeNews2024 05 29Article 1943759

Politics of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

    

Source: TIG Post

Video: John Dumelo in near brawl with Legon student Exec during voters registration

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Dumelo confronting the student allegedly over an incident Dumelo confronting the student allegedly over an incident

Actor and NDC parliamentary candidate John Dumelo has been captured in a tense exchange with a University of Ghana student executive during the limited voter registration exercise on campus.

A video shared on X formerly Twitter shows Dumelo confronting the student, allegedly over an incident involving an NPP member.

Accounts vary, with some claiming Dumelo was reacting to a previous altercation involving NPP and NDC supporters.

Dumelo, who is contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat against incumbent MP Lydia Alhassan, has focused his campaign on youth engagement and community development.




Read full article
Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment