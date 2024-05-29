Video: John Dumelo in near brawl with Legon student Exec during voters registration

Politics of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: TIG Post

Actor and NDC parliamentary candidate John Dumelo has been captured in a tense exchange with a University of Ghana student executive during the limited voter registration exercise on campus.



A video shared on X formerly Twitter shows Dumelo confronting the student, allegedly over an incident involving an NPP member.



Accounts vary, with some claiming Dumelo was reacting to a previous altercation involving NPP and NDC supporters.



Dumelo, who is contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat against incumbent MP Lydia Alhassan, has focused his campaign on youth engagement and community development.









