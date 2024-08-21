Video: NPP’s PC, Simon Kweku Tetteh, stirs banku to gain votes

Politics of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

Simon Kweku Tetteh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate for Lower Manya Krobo and current Municipal Chief Executive, has gained attention for a viral video of him stirring banku for a constituent.



This gesture has received mixed reactions on social media.



As the 2024 elections approach, politicians are increasingly using unique tactics to connect with voters, such as Hawa Koomson's street hawking and NDC’s Baba Sadiq pounding fufu.



The election campaign strategies are becoming more creative as candidates seek to boost their appeal and secure votes.





