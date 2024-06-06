You are here: HomeNews2024 06 06Article 1947116

Source: TIG Post

Video: See how Bawumia’s speech was truncated by ‘dumsor’ during campaign

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's Youth Connect event in the Greater Accra Region faced a brief interruption due to a power cut.

The interruption occurred while he was delivering his campaign speech, causing a momentary blackout and loud reactions from the gathered youth.

The incident highlighted the ongoing issue of intermittent power supply, or 'dumsor', which has affected Ghana in recent months.



