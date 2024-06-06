Video: See how Bawumia’s speech was truncated by ‘dumsor’ during campaign

General News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's Youth Connect event in the Greater Accra Region faced a brief interruption due to a power cut.



The interruption occurred while he was delivering his campaign speech, causing a momentary blackout and loud reactions from the gathered youth.



The incident highlighted the ongoing issue of intermittent power supply, or 'dumsor', which has affected Ghana in recent months.







