You are here: HomeNews2024 06 17Article 1951307

Politics of Monday, 17 June 2024

    

Source: TIG Post

Video: Watch lions, elephants explanation by sacked NDC communicator on 24-hour economy

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

William Atta Owusu William Atta Owusu

Dr. William Atta Owusu, a veteran member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has resigned following the party's decision to disown him despite his long-standing service.

His resignation came after he publicly supported John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy, which he believes could create jobs, particularly in animal farming.

The NDC's Ashanti Regional Communication Directorate distanced the party from his comments, prompting Owusu’s departure.

Watch the video below:


Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment