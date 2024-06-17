Video: Watch lions, elephants explanation by sacked NDC communicator on 24-hour economy

Politics of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

Dr. William Atta Owusu, a veteran member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has resigned following the party's decision to disown him despite his long-standing service.



His resignation came after he publicly supported John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy, which he believes could create jobs, particularly in animal farming.



The NDC's Ashanti Regional Communication Directorate distanced the party from his comments, prompting Owusu’s departure.



