Video of ambulance speeding past accident victims triggers online backlash

An unidentified ambulance driver is facing social media backlash following the emergence of a video showing the vehicle speeding past an accident scene.



The incident reportedly occurred on the Cape Coast Mankessim road in the Central region on Sunday, involving a collision between two four-wheel vehicles that left them badly damaged.



In the video, bystanders are observed clearing the road to facilitate traffic flow while attending to the accident victims for transportation to the hospital.



Despite ongoing rescue efforts, the passing ambulance did not stop to offer assistance, continuing on its route despite attempts by bystanders to halt it.



The motive behind the driver’s actions remains unclear, but the video has garnered heavy criticism from social media users who have condemned the driver's behavior.



