Video of heavy security presence as new Offinsohene drives through town after taking oath

General News of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Offinso Traditional Area formally swore into office a new paramount chief in the person of 68-year-old Nana Amoako Poku, whose stool name was revealed as Nana Dwamena Akenten II.



The new Offinsohene swore his oath to the chiefs and people as required by tradition before he was driven through some principal streets of the town in a video sighted by GhanaWeb.



A heavy combined security presence was present, involving police personnel and armed soldiers as the chief waved from the top of a vehicle swarmed by his people.



Some of the people are heard cheering him stating that he was the very leader that they had long yearned for.



Nana Dwamena Akenten II succeeds Nana Wiafe Akenten who held the role from 1946 to 2021.



The announcement of a new paramount chief occurred at the final Asanteman Council meeting of 2023, presided over by Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The announcement brought an end to a longstanding dispute that saw Otumfuo reject the preferred candidate of the Queen Mother thrice.



The Queen Mother who had failed to nominate a qualified royal for the vacant stool was absent, hence it was the Kwakwaboa Abusuapanyin, Opanyin Yaw Nkrumah Adusah who introduced the new Offinsohene to his people.



On three occasions, the Asantehene offered the Queen Mother the opportunity to nominate a candidate, and each time she put forward Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong, a former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).



However, her nomination was challenged due to Dr. K.K. Sarpong not being from the royal family.



In line with Asante tradition, the responsibility fell on the Abusuapanyin to nominate a candidate, leading to the introduction of Nana Amoako Poku.



Watch video of his ride through town







Here are five key facts about the Offinsohene-elect



1.Royal heritage



Nana Amoako Poku, according to GhanaWeb checks hails from the Offinso Ahyirem Royal Family, cementing his connection to the historical lineage of the Offinso Traditional Area.



2.Agricultural excellence



He boasts the title of a one-time best farmer in the Offinso district. Nana was declared Municipal Best Farmer at the 36th National Farmer’s Day celebration in Offinso in the Ashanti region in 2020 by the Offinso District Assembly.



3.Curator of Asante heritage



Nana Amoako Poku is renowned for his role as a curator of Asante heritage according to a Graphic online report.



4.Timber merchant



Beyond his royal and cultural roles, Nana Amoako Poku is engaged in timber trading as cited in a report by Opemsuo radio.



5. Otumfuo Kekabuosohene



Nana Poku till his elevation was also a servant at Manhyia Palace where he was Otumfuo’s Kekabuosohene as cited in a report by ofma.gov.gh



SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



