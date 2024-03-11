Vincent Assafuah calls for holistic approach in addressing LGBTQ+ issues

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, has expressed his support for the recently passed anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



However, he emphasized the importance of moving beyond mere ostracization, calling for a more comprehensive approach that focuses on the reformation and integration of individuals with different sexual orientations back into society.



The anti-LGBTQ+ bill, officially named the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values bill, was approved by Parliament on February 28. It criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, including their promotion, advocacy, and funding. Offenders may face jail terms ranging from six months to three years, with promoters and sponsors subject to three-to-five-year imprisonment.



During his vetting by Parliament's Appointments Committee in Accra on March 11, Mr. Assafuah shared his perspective on the bill, stating, "In principle, the LGBTQ bill that has been passed or approved by parliament is one that I support wholeheartedly because it is in consonance with my tradition and culture."



However, he questioned the efficacy of punitive measures that isolate individuals from society, emphasizing the need for a more constructive and rehabilitative approach.



Mr. Assafuah urged Parliament to take on the responsibility of ensuring the reformation and successful integration of individuals with diverse sexual orientations.



Highlighting the societal responsibility to reform people rather than casting them aside, he suggested, "Let’s have a proper forum, let’s have proper engagements to see how best we can deal with such persons. It is our responsibility to do so."