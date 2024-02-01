Vincent Ekow Assafuah defends free SHS, rejects calls for policy review

General News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Education is pinned as being the heartthrob of growth, development, and to a larger extent, success in the life of any fortunate individual.



Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament representing the Old Tafo constituency, has indicated his strong support for the continuation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



He believes that there is no need to review the policy and that it is better for students to study under difficult conditions, such as under trees than to be denied education altogether.



Assafuah acknowledged the existing challenges within the education sector but strongly maintained that revisiting the policy is not the solution. As per his statement, every leader should take an active role in supporting the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



Despite the challenges, he underlined the long-term advantages that it provides for the next generation. Assafuah stressed that the most crucial factor is that students are receiving education, highlighting its paramount significance.



Stressing the importance of education for the future generation and urging Ghanaians to work together to tackle challenges rather than calling for a review of the Free SHS policy, he believes that students should be willing to endure less-than-ideal conditions in pursuit of education rather than being denied access to education completely.